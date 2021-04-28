SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Residents can meet the new Scales Mound school superintendent this week.
Marybeth DeLaMar will meet residents from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, in the school library, 210 Main St.
DeLaMar will take over the role of superintendent and pre-kindergarten through second-grade principal starting on July 1, according to a press release.
Face coverings are required at the event, and only 50 people will be allowed into the building at one time.
DeLaMar previously served as principal of Franklin Elementary School in Park Ridge. She succeeds Bill Caron, who will retire at the end of the school year. He has served in the role since July 2015.