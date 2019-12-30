News in your town

City of Cascade officials prepare plan in case drinking water is compromised

Asbury woman linked to marijuana ring sentenced to probation

Ask the TH: What's holding up the opening of the U.S. 20/SW Arterial interchange?

Dubuque woman injured, cited in 2-vehicle crash on Dec. 24

Dubuque women taken to hospitals with minor injuries in rollover crash

Iowa Department of Natural Resources to host New Year's hikes in eastern Iowa

Trial date pushed back for Dubuque teen facing charges in a pair of July shootings

City of Dubuque seeks grant to providing housing assistance for struggling families

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque river museum 'lucky to have' volunteer greeter