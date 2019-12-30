Authorities said two Dubuque women were taken to local hospitals with suspected injuries following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.
Jessica L. Harry, 35, and Anna M. Hastings, 37, were injured when the vehicle in which they were riding left the roadway and rolled down an embankment, landing on its roof, according to a Dubuque police crash report.
Harry was driving west on Maquoketa Drive near Rockdale Road at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Harry told officers the vehicle’s brakes went out and she was unable to stop.
She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by a friend, the report stated. Hastings, her passenger, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to the crash report.