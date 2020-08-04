DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Darlington police are investigating multiple hit-and-run incidents that happened over the weekend, leaving vehicles and property damaged.
About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, police received a report of a vehicle that had been damaged on Ohio Street. As they were investigating that incident, they found several other damaged vehicles, along with damage to a stop sign and some lawns, according to a press release.
Police said no one was injured in the incidents, but seven vehicles were damaged.
Police are still investigating the matter but said they have issued citations to Mateo Domingo-Carmelo, 41, of Darlington, in connection with the incident. Domingo-Carmelo was cited with operating without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle, failure to notify police of an accident, reckless driving, and operating an unauthorized vehicle in a park, according to the release.
Additionally, police are recommending a charge of obstructing an officer, to be decided by the district attorney, according to Police Chief Jason King.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department assisted in the investigation.