Candidates for the Iowa Legislature accomplished something rare last week — debating abortion access policy positions passionately and answering hard questions about their views, but not lashing out at one another.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and Dyersville Commercial held a forum for the candidates running for Iowa Senate District 33 — Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Democrat Matt Robinson; Iowa House of Representatives District 57 — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who is running for reelection unopposed; and Iowa House District 67 — Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, and Democrat Terry McGovern. Johnson was the only invited candidate to not attend the forum.
The candidates were all clear and firm about their core positions on abortion.
“If elected, I don’t think it is my decision to stand between a woman and their doctor in health care,” Robinson said.
Lundgren voiced her staunch opposition to abortion in most cases, nodding to Robinson’s assertion.
“There are two bodies,” she said. “People who want babies are really excited about them and call them babies. People that don’t want babies call them fetuses. Once that heart is beating, it’s a life. We know that here in Dyersville. We know that here in Dubuque County.”
McGovern said his being a “good Christian” should not restrict others.
“When we govern, we cannot govern just for Christians. We have to govern for the whole state,” he said. “One of the reasons Jesus never mentioned abortion is because in the Jewish tradition, life begins at first breath. We have to be respectful of atheists and people of all religions.”
Koelker took issue with “misinformation” she had heard about abortion being banned in Iowa.
“You can still kill a baby up to 20 weeks right now,” she said. “When we talk about rape and incest, those are different situations, where you will be able to get an abortion. But abortion isn’t birth control.”
Among the attendees at the forum was Katelynn Nank. She is a young mother who moved to Dyersville after attending college at University of Dubuque because she preferred the Western Dubuque Community School District, but she asked what candidates can do to keep her from fleeing back to Illinois.
“As somebody who has a uterus, I have a hard time staying here in Iowa when I could move back to my hometown, be closer to my family and know I can get the reproductive health care I know I deserve as a woman,” she said. “Thinking about my two children and what the future holds for them as girls, I have a hard time staying here.”
Youth Straw poll
The incumbents were victorious across the board last week in the Iowa Secretary of State Office’s regular Youth Straw Poll.
More than 16,600 students at more than 140 schools participated, according to a press release.
Gov. Kim Reynolds won with 60% of the vote over Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley won with 61% of student votes over retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, a Democrat.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won with 58% of the vote over Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, won with 66% over Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha.
Area congressional races shift
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report last week shifted two area congressional districts in opposite directions.
The report shifted the race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “likely Republican,” toward Republican Derrick Van Orden and further from Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. If true, that seat would flip, since it is now held by retiring Democrat Ron Kind.
But the Cook report shifted Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race — between Hinson and Mathis — the other way, from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
The report kept Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race — between Miller-Meeks and Bohannan — at “lean Republican.”
The race for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District featuring Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., and Democratic challenger Lisa Haderlein has never been considered a competitive race by Cook, so it is not on the list.
Candidate stops
With the Nov. 8 election just more than a week away, schedules are filling up with last-minute local stops by candidates looking to secure a few more votes in the tri-state area.
Monday through Wednesday this week, there will be stops by Grassley in Dubuque, while Platteville, Wis., will be the site of stops by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — who is being challenged by Republican Tim Michels — as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
The Grassley and Johnson events are not open to the general public, but details have been released about the stops by Evers and Barnes.
Evers event: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Student Union, 1 University Plaza. RSVP at https://bit.ly/3gJgopA
Barnes town hall: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 2, Driftless Market, 95 W. Main St., Platteville. RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Nq4flW
The Telegraph Herald will have full coverage of all four events in our print editions and at TelegraphHerald.com.
Endorsements and Awards
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, was endorsed by Dubuque Professional Firefighters Local 25. She is running for re-election against Libertarian Sean Schriver.
Hinson received the Job Creator Network’s “Defender of Small Business” award.
