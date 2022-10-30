Candidates for the Iowa Legislature accomplished something rare last week — debating abortion access policy positions passionately and answering hard questions about their views, but not lashing out at one another.

Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and Dyersville Commercial held a forum for the candidates running for Iowa Senate District 33 — Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Democrat Matt Robinson; Iowa House of Representatives District 57 — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who is running for reelection unopposed; and Iowa House District 67 — Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, and Democrat Terry McGovern. Johnson was the only invited candidate to not attend the forum.

