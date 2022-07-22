City of Dubuque officials are continuing their efforts to reform the city’s fines and fees, though a recent application for a grant to help fund that work was unsuccessful.

The city will not be one of five participants in Cities and Counties for Fine and Fee Justice’s 2022 cohort, city AmeriCorps Director Heather Satterly told the Telegraph Herald this week. City leaders were seeking a $55,000 grant from the network to fund training and support for a team of city officials who would work with organizers and municipal and county officials across the country to create more equitable civil and criminal financial penalties.

