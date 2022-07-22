City of Dubuque officials are continuing their efforts to reform the city’s fines and fees, though a recent application for a grant to help fund that work was unsuccessful.
The city will not be one of five participants in Cities and Counties for Fine and Fee Justice’s 2022 cohort, city AmeriCorps Director Heather Satterly told the Telegraph Herald this week. City leaders were seeking a $55,000 grant from the network to fund training and support for a team of city officials who would work with organizers and municipal and county officials across the country to create more equitable civil and criminal financial penalties.
“We are a little disappointed, but at the same time we recognize that there are other municipalities and cities and counties that might have more control over the types of fines and fees that are assessed,” Satterly said.
Satterly said she suspected the city’s application was rejected because most of the issues prioritized by Fine and Fee Justice — such as criminal or traffic penalties, costs relating to incarceration and debt-induced driver’s license suspensions — fall outside the city’s jurisdiction.
City staff have proposed creating a graduated payment plan or community service alternative to paying fines for parking violations or late payments on utilities. However, state court rules were changed in 2013 to limit options for restitution, including a fine threshold of at least $300 before individuals could either request community service or pay in increments.
The city’s proposal for use of the grant money would have dedicated significant resources to lobbying the state Legislature to change those laws.
Funding also would have gone toward hiring a data analyst as well as recruiting and compensating focus group members.
City Council members named making financial penalties more equitable a policy priority in fall 2020. Creation of a Fine & Fees Task Force was among recommendations made in the Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan adopted in March 2021.
A city review of late utility charges released last August showed the greatest proportion of fined accounts were located in census tracts with high levels of poverty, lower median incomes and a higher proportion of Black residents.
Both Satterly and interim Director of Equity and Human Rights Collins Eboh affirmed that the city would continue to work on fine and fee reform.
“Moving forward, it’s not so much the work will be stopping as we’ll be leveraging our local resources,” Eboh said.
Satterly said city officials working on fines and fees would meet later this month to discuss next steps, including welcoming new Chief of Equity and Human Rights Gisella Aitken-Shadle.
