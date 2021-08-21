ELIZABETH, Ill. — The Village of Elizabeth has a new police chief.

The Village Board this week approved the hiring of Fred Cass, who previously served as the assistant police chief in Stockton, Ill.

Cass replaces Scott Toot, who resigned as Elizabeth’s police chief earlier this year to take the position of Jo Daviess County administrator.

Cass will assume his position on Sept. 6 and will be officially sworn in at the next meeting of the Village Board, scheduled for Sept. 15.

Tags

Recommended for you