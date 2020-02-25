MARQUETTE, Iowa -- Police said a meth dealer who led police on a two-state chase that ended when he crashed in Marquette recently was charged in Iowa.
Thomas D. Wiemerslage Jr., 29, of McGregor, now faces charges in Iowa District Court of Clayton County of felony eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license, the Mar-Mac Police Department reported recently.
In a press release, Mar-Mac police said they were notified of a chase involving Wiemerslage at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 23 that started in Prairie du Chien, Wis., when an officer there tried to pull him over and now was entering Marquette.
Wiemerslage led law enforcement on the chase past the police department, then crashed into a fence, the release states.
Wiemerslage was injured and was airlifted to a La Crosse hospital.
Police said earlier this month blood sample results were received that showed Wiemerslage was on amphetamines and methamphetamine at the time of the crash.
The crash and chase came about one week after Prairie du Chien police took to social media, asking residents for help locating Wiemerslage because they said he was a meth dealer.
He since has been charged in Crawford County (Wis.) Circuit Court with four counts of delivery of meth and one count of felony eluding. His next court hearing on those charges is set for March 4.