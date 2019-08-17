PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Lafayette County farmer-led initiative hopes to spread word of practical measures that producers can implement to improve water quality.
More than 75 farmers, agricultural industry professionals and educators visited the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneer Farm this week to learn about groundwater quality and soil runoff research and the effects of conservation practices.
“(Farmers) can have a huge impact on groundwater quality, and we want to be at the forefront of starting to make solutions,” said Jim Winn, the president of Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, which sponsored the event.
Since its launch in 2017, the nonprofit organization has grown from 16 to 24 members, all who have their fields evaluated annually.
During a portion of the field day, attendees watched a rainfall simulator soak a sample of ground. The surface runoff is collected through tubes that empty into buckets. The solution can be analyzed for solids, nitrates and phosphorus.
Pioneer Farm senior scientist Dennis Busch and his students use the simulator to test fields at Pioneer Farm and on private acreages.
“If we can maintain higher levels of residue (and) decrease the amount of tillage, that leads to higher infiltration (of water) and less runoff,” he said. “The bottom line is we want to have cover to protect the soil.”
Busch said many conservation practices are not recent innovations, but as agronomics continues to change, old concepts must be retested.
Soil runoff can contaminate watersheds with nitrates and bacteria. Additionally, cracks in the bedrock beneath a field facilitates the seepage of those contaminants into groundwater, which poses health risks to humans and livestock.
On the minds of many attendees were the recently released results from the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology study, a project in which private wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties are being tested to determine the prevalence and sources of contamination.
Researchers found that of a subset of 35 wells that previously tested positive for nitrates or bacteria, 32 showed evidence of fecal contamination from humans, swine and cattle. Thirteen wells contained micro-organisms capable of causing illness.
The 91% rate of contamination cannot be generalized to the region at large, but previous tests of a sample of all wells in the region found contamination rates of 27% and 42%.
“Everybody says the groundwater is getting worse and worse, and they blame it on livestock farms,” Winn said. “We’re finding out that’s not all true.”
Alliance members, such as Darlington farmer Brian Schilling, plant cover crops to reduce soil runoff. He thinks their use will one day be a standard practice.
“It’s getting everybody to acknowledge the benefits that we see from it,” he said, observing that cover crops reduce erosion on his fields and preserve the nitrogen and phosphorus present in the soil.
Conservation practices such as reduced tilling can save farmers money and time, but Winn said cover crops represent a significant investment.
“We need our state government to step forward and provide funding,” he said. “The farm economy hasn’t been the best.”