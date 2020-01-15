Police said a man driving a stolen pickup truck intentionally crashed into his ex-girlfriend's vehicle and demanded money from her in Dubuque.
Jamario D. Walton, 25, of Urbana, Ill., was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Southpark Court on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, domestic assault while displaying a weapon, assault while displaying a weapon and failure to have a valid driver's license. Walton aso was arrested on a warrant from Dane County, Wis.
Court documents state Jordan M. Shireman, 22, of 643 Chestnut St., reported that her vehicle was that stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Twin Valley Driver and Rockdale Road when it was rear-ended by a truck driven by Walton. She estimated the truck was going about 30 mph at the time of the crash.
Walton then pulled up and parked the truck so that she could not open her door, documents state. Walton got out of his vehicle and demanded money.
"Shireman advised she threw approximately $200 out of the window and drove away," the release states.
Shireman and her 16-year-old sister, who was a passenger in her vehicle, both complained of pain from the wreck.
Authorities located the truck driven by Walton in the 1500 block of Bluff Street and determined it had stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the documents state. The truck had more than $10,000 worth of damage.
The warrant for Walton's arrest was issued Monday.