Flat track motorcycle and quad racers will compete in an event next month in Dubuque.
Two nights of competition from World Championship Flat Track Racing will be held at 7 p.m. on March 26 and 27 at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center, according to a post on the venue’s website.
Tickets will be limited and social distancing will be implemented.
Advanced ticket prices are $25 reserved seating, $20 general admission adults and $11 general admission youth 12 and under. Adult prices increase by $3 the day of the event. Prices do not include possible Ticketmaster fees.
Tickets are available at the Five Flags box office and at Ticketmaster.com.