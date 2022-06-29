GALENA, Ill. — Illinois voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in the primary election.
In Jo Daviess County, seventeen seats on the County Board appeared on ballots, along with four other countywide positions, though none of the primaries were contested.
A seat representing Jo Daviess County in the state House of Representatives and another in the state Senate also appeared on ballots, though complete results for those races were not available as of press time.
Winners of each party’s primaries will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Party central committees will have the opportunity to fill vacant nominations as long as no one from their party filed to run for the seat. In Illinois, write-in candidates must file a declaration of intent ahead of the election.
Below are results as of press time for other seats representing the county.
COUNTY BOARD
District 1 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Diane L. Gallagher (i)
District 2 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — Don Zillig (i)
Republicans — No candidate filed.
District 3 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — John B. Lang (i)
District 4 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats and Republicans — No candidates filed.
District 5 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats and Republicans — No candidate filed.
District 6 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats and Republicans — No candidate filed.
District 7 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — Don A. Hill (i)
Republicans — No candidate filed.
District 8 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats and Republicans — No candidate filed.
District 9 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — John A. Schultz (i)
District 10 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats and Republicans — No candidate filed.
District 11 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — Janet Checker (i)
Republicans — No candidate filed.
District 12 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats and Republicans — No candidate filed.
District 13 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Steven M. McIntyre (i)
District 14 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Darcy Wild (i)
District 15 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Robert “Bob” O’Connor (i)
District 16 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Robert W. Heuerman (i)
District 17 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — LaDon L. Trost (i)
COUNTY CLERK
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Angela Kaiser (i)
COUNTY TREASURER
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Melisa S. Hammer (i)
SHERIFF
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Kevin W. Turner (i)
STATE’S ATTORNEY
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans — Chris Allendorf (i)
BALLOT QUESTIONS
Stockton Fire and Ambulance Protection District
Shall the limiting rate for the district be increased to 0.74% of the equalized assessed value of taxable property for levy year 2022?
Yes — 312
No — 239
Elizabeth Road District
Shall the district be authorized to levy a new tax and have an additional tax of 0.25% of the equalized assessed value of taxable property?
Yes — 64
No — 69
STATEHOUSE Senate District 45
Democrats — No candidate filed. Gerald Podraza, of Galena, mounted a write-in campaign seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat, but totals to determine whether he received enough votes to secure the party’s nomination were not available as of press time.
Republicans — Andrew S. Chesney
Complete results were not available as of press time.
House District 89
Democrats — No candidate filed.
Republicans
Tony McCombie
Victoria Onorato
Complete results were not available as of press time.
