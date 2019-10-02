SMG, the company that manages Dubuque’s Five Flags Center, announced Tuesday it has completed its merger with entertainment venue management company AEG Facilities.
The two companies will combine to create a new, standalone facility management and venue service company called ASM Global.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, the new company will operate more than 300 arenas, stadiums, theaters, convention, exhibition and performing arts centers and venues across five continents, according to a press release.
City of Dubuque and SMG officials say the merger will not impact operations at Five Flags or studies and proposed plans presented to revamp the civic center that potentially could cost tens of millions of dollars.
“Will people see a difference? No,” Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook told the Telegraph Herald. “On the surface, you will see the same faces, the same management team. Below the surface, eventually, it gives management the tools to do our jobs better and the possibility for better routing of shows (to Dubuque and through the Midwest).”
The city is in the final five years of its contract with SMG to operate the civic center and Five Flags Theater.