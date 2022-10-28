Police said a man threatened to strike people with his vehicle and threatened them with a knife last month outside of a Dubuque casino.
Jacob C. Schmitz, 37, of 2716 Jackson St., was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Hughes Court on charges of interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a weapon, driving under suspension and violation of parole.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded at about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 18 to Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Drive.
Jennifer K. King, 38, of Waterloo, Iowa, told police that a person in her group, Amanda L. Boen, 38, was arguing with Schmitz, Boen’s boyfriend, over the phone during the night. Schmitz showed up as Boen and the others were leaving the casino, and Schmitz threatened a man with a knife. The man left the area before police arrived.
King said she and her friends walked away from Schmitz, who entered his vehicle, followed the group and yelled, documents state.
King stated that Schmitz then exited his vehicle while still holding the knife and began yelling at the group.
Casino surveillance camera footage shows Schmitz driving near the group and then accelerating, turning and braking at a very quick pace, documents state.
As people in King’s group entered their vehicle, Schmitz “again pulled up at a high rate of speed, almost hitting their vehicle,” documents state.