Police said a man threatened to strike people with his vehicle and threatened them with a knife last month outside of a Dubuque casino.

Jacob C. Schmitz, 37, of 2716 Jackson St., was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Hughes Court on charges of interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a weapon, driving under suspension and violation of parole.

