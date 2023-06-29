ASBURY, Iowa — A divided Asbury City Council rejected a proposed ordinance that would have permitted ATV and UTV usage within city limits.
Council members rejected the proposal, 3-2, at their regular meeting Tuesday evening in front of a crowd of more than 75 area residents. If approved, the ordinance would have allowed the vehicles on all city streets.
Council Members Curt Kiessling and Craig Miller voted in favor of the proposed ordinance while Russ Domeyer, Karen Klinkhammer and Bob Reisch voted against it.
“The City Council works for the people of Asbury,” Domeyer said. “And based on (citizen feedback) … to me, it seems the majority of people are not ready for this (change).”
The vote came after a rigorous, 45-minute-long public comment section where 25 area residents spoke on the ordinance. About three-quarters of those who spoke were opposed to the change.
That was up from the 10 people who spoke from a crowd of about 40 people at the June 13 meeting where council members passed the first reading of the ordinance, 4-1.
The city also received two petitions about the proposed change — one with 198 resident signatures in favor of allowing the vehicles on city streets and another with 375 signatures against it.
“Generally, the council makes their votes to crickets,” City Administrator Beth Bonz said of the robust attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ve had other big issues like the budget or zoning changes or sidewalk issues, but this (level of engagement) has outpaced all of those.”
The city’s current ordinance — which remains in effect — prohibits using ATVs and UTVs on any city street. The proposed ordinance would have struck that rule and instead allowed the vehicles’ usage on all city streets between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Per the ordinance, the maximum allowed speed for the vehicles would have been 35 mph, or the speed limit, whichever was lower. ATV/UTV drivers would have needed to be 18 or older, and the vehicle would have needed working brakes, headlights, taillights and side mirrors.
Speakers against the ordinance change cited various concerns about traffic flow and safety. Others saw the vehicles as a threat to Asbury’s reputation as a “nice, quiet neighborhood.”
“All those little flags around town said ‘Asbury: You’re home,’” said Art Roche, of Asbury. “I’m not sure that people want this to be their home if there’s all these ATVs buzzing through.”
Those in favor countered those concerns and said most usage on city streets would be for short trips to and from nearby county roads where ATV/UTV use has been legal since 2019.
They also pointed to safety and age restrictions in the ordinance meant to keep people safe and highlighted the support of Police Chief Tom Henneberry, who told council members he did not believe allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets would cause any major issues.
“What would it hurt to try something new and different?” Asbury resident Kevin Hennings asked council members during public comment. “Isn’t that how we grow and better ourselves and our community?”
Tuesday’s vote puts the topic to rest for the time being.
If members had instead voted in the affirmative, the topic would have reappeared for consideration at the council’s July 11 meeting for a final round of discussion and voting — a fact highlighted by the two members who voted in favor of the change.
“The majority of the people that are in this room are not the majority of people in Asbury,” Miller told the crowd. “There may be others who haven’t had a chance to speak for or against this, and that’s why I feel there should be a third reading.”
The topic could reappear at a later date, Bonz said, if council members believe community members have become more receptive to a potential change. The council last year discussed a similar proposal before rejecting the idea, also on a 3-2 vote.