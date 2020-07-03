One person was killed Thursday night in a shooting on a busy Dubuque street.
The male victim was rushed by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The victim’s name and age were not released by police Thursday night. Such information typically is delayed so that the victim’s family can be notified first.
Police rushed to the area of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street at about 6 p.m. after the shooting was reported.
A press release states that officers found “one person suffering from a gunshot wound” in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that the person was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.
That area was immediately roped off by police as they investigated the incident. Evidence markers were placed near what appeared to be scattered clothing items on the sidewalk and an upside-down hat in the street.
Police and fire department vehicles blocked the nearby intersection of Loras and Bluff, while officers talked to people standing and sitting outside of nearby residences and ran the license plates of vehicles parked near the shooting site.
Few other details about the incident were released Thursday night.
Police advised that there was “no threat to the general public,” but as of press time, no arrests had been reported in connection with the shooting.
As of about 9 p.m., what appeared to be a SWAT or tactical team entered a residence not far from the shooting site, but no details related to that were released as of press time.
Police reported that the investigation was ongoing and that more information will be released at a later time.