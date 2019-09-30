DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Police said a Friday night traffic stop in Darlington led to the arrest of a drug dealer and another person.
Ronald C. Patterson, 56, of Spring Green, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of meth paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, according to a press release issued today by the Darlington Police Department.
Jeremy W. Herbst, 48, of South Wayne, was arrested on charges of possession of meth paraphernalia, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrests stemmed from a traffic stop at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in Darlington. The release states that an officer pulled over a vehicle on Wisconsin 23 for equipment violations. During an ensuing search, officers found several meth- and marijuana-related items.
That led to the arrest of two people in the vehicle -- Patterson and Herbst. A third person, Justin R. Myers, 42, of South Wayne, was cited with possession of drug paraphernalia.