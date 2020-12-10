Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission officials are recommending that the city take over Asbury’s summer recreation program.
Commission members this week approved a proposal for Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department to administer Asbury’s summer programming, including athletic camps and playground programs. In exchange, the City of Asbury would pay Dubuque $7,500.
The proposed partnership is expected to go to Dubuque City Council members in the coming months for final approval.
City of Asbury officials proposed the merger at the start of the year, after their parks and recreation director resigned. Asbury Mayor Jim Adams said a review of the city’s summer recreation programs found it would be more cost effective to pay Dubuque to administer programming for them, rather than re-hiring a parks and recreation director.
“We have limited resources to offer our programs,” Adams said. “When our parks and recreation director resigned, it gave us an opportunity to approach working with the city.”
Under the proposal, Dubuque would take over Asbury’s summer programming for the 2021 summer season only. Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the City of Dubuque, said the one-year contract would serve as a trial run for the partnership.
“We want to see how it works out, and then both parties can decide if they want to pursue something that is more long-term,” he said.
Asbury City Council members have already approved the agreement. Kroger said Dubuque City Council members should vote on the merger by March at the latest.
Kroger said Asbury and Dubuque residents would both benefit from the arrangement if it is approved. Asbury residents could continue to participate in local summer recreation programming at a lower cost to the city, while Dubuque residents living on the West End would have easier access to Dubuque summer programming through Asbury.
“Some individuals who live within the City of Dubuque boundaries but live closer to Asbury facilities would benefit from being able to sign their son or daughter up for a sport camp in Asbury,” Kroger said.
Dubuque City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he believes the partnership would be ideal for the city to pursue.
“This sounds like a great arrangement for the community,” he said.
“I think it’s a great way for the city to continue to partner with its neighbor.”