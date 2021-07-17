EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to seven years in prison for breaking into and stealing from a shed, as well as for lying during the trial of a man who committed the crime with her.
Nicole M. Hefel, 45, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after previously pleading guilty to charges of residential burglary and perjury, both felony charges. As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of burglary and theft.
She must serve one year of supervised release after her prison sentence, and she was credited for 260 days already spent in jail.
Court documents state that on Aug. 23 to 26, 2017, Hefel and Timothy J. Koster, 43, broke into a shed owned by James and Lisa Cousins in Scales Mound and took a range of items that included two air conditioners, a refrigerator, two stoves, three washers, a dryer, a TV and a woodchipper.
Koster was found guilty of felony theft and felony burglary following a two-day jury trial in December 2019. He was sentenced in June 2020 to six years in prison.
Documents state that during Koster’s trial, Hefel testified that he was not at the Cousins’ property at the time of the thefts and that she left cigarette butts with his DNA at the scene.