LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster officials hope to receive more than $1 million in federal funding in the upcoming budget cycle to put toward improvements at the city fire station.
City Council members this week voted to apply for the funds, which would cover half of the approximately $2.25 million project. Planned station improvements include completion of the second floor, a new roof and several safety upgrades.
“This is exactly the kind of project that this (federal) program likes to fund,” Fire Chief Steve Braun told council members. “If you’re going to move forward with this project, (now is the time).”
The $1 million would come from congressionally directed spending in the upcoming budget process. Similar funding has been allocated previously to fire station projects in Platteville and Prairie Du Chien.
The city was informed of its eligibility earlier this month by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office, and applications are due by Tuesday, Feb. 28. That left city officials with a short turnaround time to consider if they wanted to move forward with the project.
City Administrator David Carlson said he was supportive of the project but warned council members that applying for the grant did come with some financial responsibilities.
If the federal funding is received, the city still would have to submit a $1.1 million match. The Lancaster Fire/EMS group has pledged $300,000 and the surrounding townships are expected to cover about 40% of the remaining cost, leaving the city with about $495,000 to cover.
Carlson reminded council members that those figures represented a best-case scenario and that it would be best to plan to cover the full $1.1 million just in case, as it’s not guaranteed the other parties will contribute expected totals in full.
“(If we get the funding), we don’t have to take the money,” Carlson said. “But you’d be saying, ‘All right, Senator, you worked hard in Congress to pass this, but you know what, we can’t come up with the match.’ And then don’t even plan on asking for direct legislative aid again.”
Despite the warning, council members seemed optimistic and excited about the federal funding opportunity. The motion to apply for the funds passed 6-0. Council President Shayne LaBudda was absent, and Council Member Sara Burks experienced technical issues that prevented her from voting over Zoom.
“The timing feels bad because we didn’t have a lot of time to make the decision and meet about it, but if this is possible, then the timing is exceptional because we already had the planning done and the reports done,” said Council Member Joel Ingebritsen.
Carlson said after the meeting that he hoped the city would know by the end of the year if it received the funds. If it does not get federal funding, the plan likely would be to focus on $500,000 worth of immediate safety improvement needs and then finish the rest of the project incrementally as funding becomes available, as was initially the plan.
