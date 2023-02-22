LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster officials hope to receive more than $1 million in federal funding in the upcoming budget cycle to put toward improvements at the city fire station.

City Council members this week voted to apply for the funds, which would cover half of the approximately $2.25 million project. Planned station improvements include completion of the second floor, a new roof and several safety upgrades.

