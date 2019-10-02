Near-record rainfall in September delayed street projects, closed parks and could contribute to a high October crest on the Mississippi River.
The National Weather Service reports that 13.31 inches of rain fell on Dubuque in September, the second-most rainfall for the month in the city’s history. Dubuque normally receives 3.46 inches of rain in September. The September rainfall record for Dubuque is 15.46 inches, set in 1965.
Heavy rain fell throughout the tri-state area during September. Lancaster, Wis., received 17.62 inches for the month, according to the weather service. Guttenberg, Iowa, received 13.61, and Platteville, Wis., was inundated with 11.74.
“You can turn the faucet off any time now,” said Jenna Pollock, director of the Clayton County (Iowa) Conservation Board. “We’ve had three parks closed for three weeks in September, and they will likely remain closed for the season (unless drier weather arrives).”
The closed parks include Frieden Park, along the Turkey River in the Elkader area; Big Springs Fish Hatchery, across the river from Frieden Park; and Bloody Run near McGregor.
“Bloody Run has experienced flash flooding on multiple occasions,” Pollock said.
Robert Schiesl, Dubuque’s assistant city engineer, said the wet month “impacted many local construction projects.”
“With the nature of most fall construction seasons, contractors figure in rain delays in their schedule,” Schiesl said. “However, this September was excessive.”
One road project hampered by the rain was an improvement project on Dubuque’s Kaufmann Avenue.
“We are delayed because we have been fighting excessive rainfall in that corridor,” said Jon Dienst, an engineer with the City of Dubuque.
Dienst said crews hope to install a culvert under the roadway by early November and finish road paving in the spring.
“The total delay on Kaufmann Avenue is probably six weeks due to weather,” he said. “We’ve had to do a lot of cleanup after these major rain events.”
Stephen Fehsal, the City of Dubuque’s park division manager, said park usage was down for the month of September because of the wet weather.
“But we still have a lot of reservations for our pavilions through the rest of the season,” he said.
The wet weather also had some impacts on the adult softball leagues that play on the city’s athletic fields.
“Our adult softball leagues have rained out three times in September, which caused me to reschedule games and push back the season a week or two,” Fehsal said. “But other than that, most of the rain that we’ve gotten has been on days or nights that we don’t have any softball games being played.”
Rain continued into October on Tuesday, and forecasters issued a flood watch for the Mississippi River at Dubuque. Rainfall could cause the river to briefly top the 17-foot flood stage Friday through Sunday at the Dubuque railroad bridge, according to the weather service.
“It’s been a very active year for flooding,” said David Cousins, weather service meteorologist. “In general, there’s a possibility for quite a bit of rain for the next week.”
East Dubuque (Ill.) Public Works Director Mark Fluhr said city staff is monitoring the river.
“With the river rising, we’ll be moving some portable pumps into some trouble spots, like Sixth (Street) and Menominee (Road),” Fluhr said.
East Dubuque uses a series of pumps to keep water from inundating low-lying areas.
“All of our stationary pumps are working fine,” Fluhr said. “Right now, we’re in no danger.”