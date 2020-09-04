One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Hannah C. Brown, 18, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and the Northwest Arterial. Police reported Christopher W. Roth, 17, of Dubuque, was eastbound on the Northwest Arterial when he could not stop his vehicle completely due to wet pavement near the intersection. His vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Lisa M. Soto, 53, of Manchester, Iowa, which, in turn, hit the vehicle in front of it driven by Julee A. Smith, 59, of Dubuque.
Brown was a passenger in Roth’s vehicle.
Roth was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.