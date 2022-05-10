A Dubuque organization that provided $6.4 million in local grants in 2021 took a look toward its philanthropic future on Tuesday.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque leaders held their first in-person luncheon since 2019 on Tuesday. The event, which had been canceled for the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drew more than 140 people to the Dubuque Golf & Country Club and gave foundation President and CEO Nancy Van Milligen and others an opportunity to reflect on the recent past and promote an initiative for the future.
“Today is a special day because we are getting back together with our partners and our donors -- mostly to say thank you,” Van Milligen said. “Throughout COVID, our nonprofit (partners) have continued to do good work and our donors have continued to support them in a good way.”
The foundation is a philanthropic organization that raises and manages a range of permanent endowment funds that in turn generate a revenue stream to support local nonprofit groups and community causes.
Despite the pandemic, the foundation had one of its best years in 2021, when it raised more than $20 million to give it total assets of more than $150 million.
“It was so inspiring for all of us. We had so many generous donors,” said Terry Friedman, vice chairman of the foundation’s Board of Directors.
Foundation grants are provided through community impact grants and initiatives such as Women’s Giving Circle; Youth Area Philanthropists, or YAPPERS; and Grants for Tech.
“A community foundation wants to inspire people to be philanthropic,” Van Milligen said. “We do a lot of outreach to a lot of different folks to really encourage everyone to be philanthropic.”
Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Elementary Education Lisa TeBockhorst said one result of that local philanthropy is the foundation-aided effort to improve reading proficiency among the community’s third-grade students. TeBockhorst said 43% of local third-grade students are not currently proficient.
“While our community has lots of eager readers, many other children are struggling,” she said. “The future depends on what we do in the present.”
Van Milligen also discussed the foundation's Forever Fund initiative, which aims to give the foundation flexibility to meet future challenges.
Funds generated from many of the endowments managed by the foundation are earmarked for specific groups or causes. Van Milligen said the Forever Fund campaign would establish $5 million in unrestricted funds.
“We’re really trying to build up that so our board has the tools and resources to address challenges and also to take advantage of opportunities,” she said.