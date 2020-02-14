BAGLEY, Wis. -- Authorities said an intoxicated driver with a loaded rifle on the front seat was arrested Wednesday after his truck almost hit head-on a Grant County Sheriff's Department vehicle.
Daniel Meyers, 59, of Mount Hope, was arrested on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated, according to a press release.
It states that a deputy was northbound on Grant County X near Bohringer Lane north of Bagley at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when Meyers' southbound truck came around a corner and "traveled across the centerline, in the deputy's lane of travel."
The deputy, whose name was not released, avoided the truck, then turned around and pulled over Meyers. The release states that Meyers was intoxicated and had a loaded rifle in his front seat.
In addition to the charges, Meyers was cited with operating left of center and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.