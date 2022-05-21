MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester City Council member has joined the Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees.

Dean Sherman was appointed to the NICC board this week to the District 4 seat, according to a press release. He fills a vacancy created when Kent Nelson resigned last month.

The release states that Sherman is a sales representative for Galls Uniform Sales in Kansas City, Kan.

As a trustee, he will represent the Oelwein, Starmont and West Delaware school districts. His term will expire in 2025.

