EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The closure of St. Mary Catholic School could academically separate the children of East Dubuque resident Sally Mead.
Mead has four children who attended St. Mary: Aidan, who just finished eighth grade; Evan, seventh grade; William, fifth grade; and Lucy, second grade. While her two oldest children will attend East Dubuque public schools next year, Mead said she’s still unsure where to send the others.
“It’s a great little school,” Mead said about St. Mary, which was founded in 1924 and was the last Catholic school in Jo Daviess County. “We don’t feel like (the school’s closure) needs to be done.”
St. Mary was initially set to close in 2017 but was given several years to improve enrollment rates. The official closure was announced in February after there was no increase in students. St. Mary finished this school year with 49 students across pre-kindergarten through eighth grade classes.
A commemorative celebration was planned to coincide with the last day of school on May 28, said Angela Jones, principal of St. Mary. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to move online and pushed the celebration to July.
“We didn’t get any true closure at all,” Jones said. “Not getting to say goodbye to the students is going to be tough.”
Many students will transition to East Dubuque public schools next school year, Jones said. Others will attend Holy Family Catholic schools in Dubuque, and two or three students will begin at St. Joseph Catholic School in Hazel Green, Wis.
Brooke Huseman, who started teaching fifth and sixth grade at St. Mary this year, said the school’s impending closure became even more upsetting for students after the move to virtual learning in March.
“They’re unable to be with their friends before they all go different ways,” she said.
Following the closure, Jones said East Dubuque Child Care plans to expand by renting more rooms at St. Mary. Parts of the building will also be used for religious education and American Heritage Girl troop meetings, she said.
Mead added that her husband, Reuben, will keep his maintenance job in the building, but her children are upset they won’t get to go back inside as attending students.
“We’re ready to be done with school, we’re ready for summer, but it’s sad knowing we won’t be going back to St. Mary’s,” she said.
SERVING GENERATIONS OF STUDENTSAn East Dubuque resident since 1963, Bernie Halvorson sent all nine of her children to St. Mary. She even worked there as a janitor for a 12-year stretch.
Halvorson said St. Mary opened its current building in 1967, though the original structure by St. Mary’s Catholic Church still held some classes. At the time, she said, the school had over 300 students.
The small atmosphere at St. Mary brought a “sense of community and belonging,” Halvorson said. The teachers were able to give individualized attention to each student to better serve their needs, she said.
However, Halvorson said she began to see a decline in student enrollment after her children left. The school went from having two different classes at each grade level to combining grade levels, she said.
Halvorson has 27 grandchildren, one of whom is a fifth grader at St. Mary, and two of her great-grandchildren also attend the school. They will be students at Holy Family schools in the fall.
“It’s very sad, because it’s a whole part of the community that’s going to die with the school,” Halvorson said. “...The community is losing a big part of its history.”
STRONG COMMUNITY SPIRITWhen Jones was hired as St. Mary’s principal five years ago, she said she was brought in to close the school.
“I wasn’t able to tell anyone (that the school was supposed to close), but I knew, and that first half of the year was horrible,” she said.
However, she said the community involvement and support for the school never wavered during her career at St. Mary. Parents even recently distributed gift baskets to teachers’ homes during Teacher Appreciation Week, driving a half-hour to Maquoketa, Iowa, to deliver one.
“I think that’s what I’ll miss most about St. Mary, just how close everyone is,” Jones said.
Other memories Jones shared involved the staff dressing up in matching T-shirts and having students “win” a trip to her office to play Legos with her as a prize in a classroom game. She also noted that she loved seeing her own son, Maximilian, a first grader, in the hallways.
Huseman said staff and parents of students all stepped up to support her after her husband unexpectedly died this year.
“Just the way that the whole community came together for me is something I’m never going to forget,” she said.
Jones said she still hopes a celebration can be held where she and the other St. Mary’s staff members can see the community and say goodbye to students in person.
“All of the kids there had six moms,” Jones said. “All of us treated them as our own, and that’s not something you see every day.”