Iowa’s unique political event, the caucuses, will make its biennial return next week.
On Monday, Feb. 7, Republicans and Democrats will meet for their local party’s precinct caucuses, gathering party members for a night of naming party leadership, selecting convention delegates and helping shape the party’s future platform.
Carrie O’Connor, chair of the Dubuque County Democrats, said the last Democratic caucus in Dubuque County, held in 2020, drew more than 5,000 participants, but that was during a presidential election year.
This year, though, is a midterm election year, with no presidential candidates to be chosen. While this year’s caucuses will play out similarly to those held two years ago, the absence of voting for a presidential nominee has both parties anticipating significantly smaller crowds.
“We’ll probably have about 300 in attendance for this one,” O’Connor said. “It’s typically a much smaller event for us.”
The Iowa caucus is a well-known oddity of American politics. Many know them as the state’s unique way of selecting a presidential nominee, in lieu of holding a primary election, and the caucuses draw particular national attention because of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status for selecting its nominees for president during the election cycle. However, the caucuses also serve an important role in managing local party politics.
Attendees of this year’s caucus will submit names and vote on who will serve on each county party’s central committee, which leads the local party and carries out initiatives, and selects delegates for the upcoming county conventions in the state.
Connors said serving in a local party’s central committee or as a county convention delegate is a good way for people to become more involved in local politics.
“It’s the best way to get more involved in the whole process,” Connors said. “A lot of people get their start by serving on the central committee.”
The caucuses also give attendees the opportunity to submit platform resolutions — submitted proposals of new stances the party should adopt.
The Iowa caucuses are purported by both parties as an opportunity for grassroots political activism in the state, where individual party members can take the first steps in helping shape party policy for the years to come.
“We are a bottom-up party and the precinct caucuses are a launch pad for our grassroots,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in an emailed statement. “They also reflect our grassroots democracy at its finest.”
Requests made to the Dubuque County Republicans for further comment on this story were declined.
O’Connor said off-year precinct caucuses are significantly smaller and shorter than the nationally renowned caucuses held during presidential elections, but she sees the “off-year” caucuses as an opportunity to establish connections among people who are passionate about politics and want to support their local party.
“It gives you a chance to really build your community,” O’Connor said. “If you care about politics and issues that are important to you, it’s a great way to meet other people who share those values.”
Following the caucuses, both parties will hold their county, district and state conventions in the spring and early summer, where selected delegates will discuss and vote on party resolutions and work to establish the party’s political platform.