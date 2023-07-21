20230721DroughtInTriStateCounties.jpg
Drought conditions in tri-state counties.

 Mike Day

Recent rains have alleviated drought conditions in some parts of the tri-state area, but experts warn that an impending hot spell could detract from recent gains.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s next week in Dubuque with anticipated heat indexes of up to 105 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Hladik with the Quad Cities office.

