Recent rains have alleviated drought conditions in some parts of the tri-state area, but experts warn that an impending hot spell could detract from recent gains.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s next week in Dubuque with anticipated heat indexes of up to 105 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Hladik with the Quad Cities office.
The chance of substantial rainfall also is relatively low during that time, and Hladik warned that combination could worsen drought conditions just as they were starting to improve.
“Next week is showing the potential for a big, hot dry spell, so that may aggravate or restart some drought conditions in the area,” he said. “Farmers probably won’t like the forecast when they see it.”
All of Dubuque County was in a state of moderate drought as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That is an improvement from a week earlier, when the entire county was in a state of severe drought.
All of Delaware, Clayton and Jones counties and part of Jackson County in Iowa were also in moderate drought, as well as most of Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
Conditions were worse in some parts of southwest Wisconsin, where large swaths of Grant and Lafayette counties were in states of severe or extreme drought.
The drought has had myriad impacts across the area, but detrimental effects are particularly clear in rural, heavily agricultural areas.
Farmer Ryan Kuster, of Potosi, Wis., said he has seen the biggest drought impact in hay yields. His first cutting in late May was significantly decreased, he said, though a more recent cutting showed improvement with the help of increased rainfall.
“The corn and beans seem to be pulling through, but I am concerned about how things are going to pan out into August if we don’t see any rain,” Kuster said. “It’s a critical time now that the corn has gone to tassel.”
Corn’s tassels produce pollen to encourage the growth and ripening of the corn ear. Drought and heat stress around tassel emergence can affect pollination success and the number of kernels per ear, Kuster explained.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension crops and soils educator Josh Kamps said much of southwest Wisconsin is in a similar waiting period as annual crops such as corn and soybeans reach their reproductive stages.
He said field success varies across the region depending in part on when farmers were able to plant. Those who planted in late April or early May benefited from early soil moisture, while crops planted later on have struggled.
“What’s ironic is if you think back to March and April and it was pretty wet, all things considered … but that has really changed,” Kamps said. “Now, we are at the mercy of needing some more continued rain.”
The drought also has affected more residential areas by putting stress on lawns, home gardens and flower beds, said Dakota Carner, owner of Dubuque-based lawncare and landscaping business Homestead Eco-Innovations.
“It’s definitely drier out,” Carner attested. “We need some rain in the next couple weeks, or I could definitely see some yards beginning to die out.”
Carner said natural rain is the easiest — and cheapest — way to maintain a landscape, but homeowners also can water their lawns or flower beds as needed.
He recommended doing so during the morning or early evening to give the water time to soak into the soil instead of evaporating too quickly in the midday sun. However, residents should avoid watering plants at night as doing so can increase risk of disease.
Hladik said some relief is expected in mid-August when precipitation levels are expected to return to normal levels in northeast Iowa and northwest Wisconsin with some potential for slightly above average rainfall heading into September.
Meteorologist Kevin Skow with the weather service’s La Crosse, Wis., office said regular precipitation amounts are expected in southwest Wisconsin on a similar timeline, though there is no current indication of impending above-normal precipitation.
While the ever-present possibility of a popup summer storm looms, Skow said drought conditions for the remainder of the season will depend on the amount and frequency of rain moving forward.
“Even if we do get quite a bit of rain, if it comes all in one shot it might just wash away,” Skow said. “It’s not necessarily how much rainfalls. It’s how it falls. A few light rain falls is actually better than one solid burst of 3 or 4 inches.”