The parent company of Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino enjoyed a strong first quarter, according to an earnings report released Tuesday.
Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming reported revenue of $753.3 million for the quarter that ended on March 31. That represented a 10.7% increase from the $680.5 million in revenue generated in the same period last year.
The company reported net income of $102.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $147.6 million in the opening quarter of 2020.
Results from 2020 were impacted by state-mandated closures of company properties in the last several weeks of March due to COVID-19 safety measures. In the first quarter of 2019, the most recent year when Boyd Gaming facilities were operating for the entirety of those three months, the company reported revenue of $827.3 million, about 10% higher than first-quarter revenues from this year.
Boyd’s Midwest and South division, which includes Diamond Jo, reported first-quarter revenue of $549.5 million. That division recorded revenue of $445.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.