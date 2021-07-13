A man suffered minor injuries in a tractor crash Sunday night near Dubuque.
Raymond L. Thul, 81, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Thul was operating a tractor at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 16213 Derby Grange Road and was attempting to travel up a driveway when the driver’s-side tire fell off, causing the tractor to roll down a hill, travel across a road and enter a ditch.