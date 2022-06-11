The Iowa Supreme Court this week declined to review the case of a man seeking post-conviction relief for a Dubuque County drug conviction.
Dante K. Rhodes, 46, was given a 10-year suspended prison sentence in 2017 after entering an Alford plea to two counts of delivery of heroin. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Law enforcement issued a warrant for Rhodes’ arrest on April 12, 2010, after police received a report of Rhodes selling heroin from a residence on Center Place. However, Rhodes was not arrested on the charge until 2014 when he was arrested in Wisconsin on unrelated charges.
A month after Rhodes was sentenced in February 2017, he violated terms of his probation when he was arrested on new charges in connection with a 2017 armed bank robbery in Maquoketa, Iowa. Rhodes’ probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the drug charges.
Rhodes then filed an appeal of his conviction in the 2010 case, but the Iowa Supreme Court dismissed it.
In May 2018, Rhodes filed an application for post-conviction relief. In February 2021, the district court denied the application.
Rhodes then appealed the application denial, arguing that his counsel was ineffective. The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the decision to deny post-conviction relief in March, and the state Supreme Court now has indicated it will not examine the case.