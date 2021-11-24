MANCHESTER, Iowa — Elected officials from Delaware County on Tuesday announced varying plans ahead of the 2022 state legislative session.
The officials spoke during the annual Elected Officials Luncheon in Manchester hosted by Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and Manchester Rotary Club. The discussion included tax cuts, school needs and workforce woes, but officials made it clear that Delaware County is heading into next year’s legislative session, which begins Jan. 10, with many needs unmet.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, told the crowd of business and government leaders that they should expect tax cuts enacted in this year’s session to serve as a road map for next year.
“Iowans grew Iowa,” he said. “That’s because of policies we set forward. We set policy that allowed you to go grow your businesses and keep tax dollars so you can invest in yourselves. That’s going to be a continuing trend next session. We are going to allow you to keep more in your pockets.”
Next year will be the sixth consecutive in which Republicans have control of both the state Senate and House of Representatives and the governor’s office. During that time, tax cuts have been a steady drumbeat for the party. In the 2021 session, they passed another sweeping tax omnibus that cut corporate taxes in new ways, began phasing out the backfill the state was repaying local governments for a previous corporate tax cut and pulled mental health funding from local governments back to the state.
Local school officials said Tuesday, though, that they are in need of further support from the state.
“We’re still trying to get equity in pursuing state aid,” said Donna Kunde, president of Maquoketa Valley Community School Board. “That’s because state money is still based on a student head count from a 1970 law. We’re trying to equalize that.”
Kunde said the state association of school districts has again listed that as a top priority.
Maquoketa Valley Superintendent Dave Hoeger said solutions are needed to fill teacher vacancies in area schools.
“Where I used to get 20 to 30 applicants for a position, now I’m getting two or three,” he said. “Salaries and all of that are just based on what we get. We’re trying to stay bare bones and not spend any more money.”
Kunde added that workforce challenges are even more dire for mental health personnel, which has become a greater focus of school districts.
“They’re not out there,” she said.
Delaware County continues to seek funding for a new bridge at Lake Delhi on Delaware County X31. County Supervisor Jeff Riley said the county was a finalist for a grant recently but was not selected. For the $6 million project, the county has $1.6 million currently saved.
The State of Iowa will have access to millions of dollars in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently signed by President Joe Biden, the allocation of which will take center stage in Des Moines.
“There were different opinions about that (infrastructure bill),” said Brittney Carroll, representing U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. “But it’s now law, so we will see some of those funding streams come into the area.”