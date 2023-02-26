Prior to becoming the first Black individual elected to serve the Dubuque community, Cammie Dean never expected her first campaign for a seat on the Dubuque Community School Board to be a success.

“It was a shocker on election night,” she said. “I didn’t even go downtown to watch the numbers come in. I thought I was going to lose, and I was OK with that. ... But it was never about me. It was about all of the kids in the community seeing someone in leadership that looked like them, or those kids that didn’t look like me but had similar experiences and challenges.”

