Prior to becoming the first Black individual elected to serve the Dubuque community, Cammie Dean never expected her first campaign for a seat on the Dubuque Community School Board to be a success.
“It was a shocker on election night,” she said. “I didn’t even go downtown to watch the numbers come in. I thought I was going to lose, and I was OK with that. ... But it was never about me. It was about all of the kids in the community seeing someone in leadership that looked like them, or those kids that didn’t look like me but had similar experiences and challenges.”
There have been three Black individuals elected in Dubuque, including Dean, who served a three-year term on the school board following her successful 2002 election. Lynn Sutton served on the Dubuque City Council from 2011 to 2015, and Anderson Sainci has been on the Dubuque Community School Board since his election in 2017.
“We don’t want these stories (of Dubuque’s Black elected officials) to be forgotten,” Sainci said. “Maybe there may not be someone who looks like us in elected positions in the future, but that doesn’t mean there never has been. If we can do it, I hope we can encourage others to use their voice, as well.”
Sutton recalled people having “mixed feelings” about her historic run for council. She initially was appointed to the council in 2011 to fill a vacancy before being elected to the role that same year.
“Some people thought we were making a difference and moving forward, and other people thought, ‘Let’s just keep things the way they are,’” she said. “But I believe my getting elected gave people hope that things were moving forward and provided that foundation that wasn’t there.”
Sutton said she always asked how a certain policy would help everyone in the community and put everyone on equal footing. She continues similar work today as chair of local advocacy group Friends of Fair Housing, which focuses on making Dubuque a safe and affordable place to live.
“Sometimes we just have to stay on course and push through some barriers here in the area,” she said. “Through diligence and staying at it, those barriers are breaking away little by little. Sometimes change may not happen in the timeframe you’d like it to, but it may help someone else down the line.”
Sainci said his passion and ability to impact students’ lives both drove his initial decision to run for a school board seat and helps keep him motivated today.
He noted that he is also the first Black elected official to be elected to serve in a seat twice, which he said he thinks shows the community values his thoughts and contributions on the board.
“We have seen for generations African American leaders stepping up for their community,” he said. “I think representation matters, especially when it comes to policies that impact people.”
Dean, who now works as assistant vice president for student affairs at Midwestern State University in Texas, said she was proud of her time on the school board and the groundwork she was able to help lay for the future, including being part of the board that passed a 1-cent sales tax referendum for future facilities projects.
“Ultimately, my goal was not to be a Black school board member but a great school board member who was also Black,” she said. “Being the first, I can attest to this, is hard, and there are obstacles you can run into. But it’s a lot less challenging and more possible when someone has paved that way, because there is the vision you can have of yourself in the future in addition to the fact that others are comfortable with the idea that others can occupy this space.”
