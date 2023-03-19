Like many parents, Matt Tompkins became a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America when his son Harrison joined a local Cub Scout pack in first grade.
But several years later, Harrison and his friends decided to step away from scouts, and Tompkins, of Key West, Iowa, discovered he wasn’t ready to let the program go.
“I was so hooked into it by then that I decided I was going to keep doing it,” he said.
About a decade later, Tompkins remains involved with Boy Scouts of America’s Northeast Iowa Council, having just completed a term as council president.
At the council’s annual meeting this month, he received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award given by a council to volunteers.
“He is a great strategic thinker, and when issues arise, he’s someone who can really dig in and figure out the best way to solve a particular problem,” said Carl Bobis, Northeast Iowa Council scout executive and CEO.
Tompkins was a Cub Scout for about five years as a child and was eager to get involved as a den leader when Harrison, now 20, joined the program. He has fond memories of playing capture the flag with Harrison at Camp C.S. Klaus near Colesburg.
Just before his son left scouts, Tompkins joined the council’s executive board and began helping with fundraising. He was vice president of programs for three years before becoming council president in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the area.
When the council canceled its “Scouting for Food” drive that spring due to the pandemic, Tompkins and council officials worked with troop leaders to hold a modified drive-up event at local grocery stores that August.
“That was a great example of the spirit of service that scouting is known for, and to do that in the face of the pandemic was also like a beacon of perseverance for the community,” he said.
Bobis said Tompkins’ willingness to volunteer in an executive capacity fills a much-needed niche for the scouts.
“Fundraising is not always the most exciting part of volunteering for a nonprofit, but it’s absolutely essential to thrive,” he said.
Tompkins said he enjoys long-term planning and is glad to do it for an organization about which he cares deeply.
“I enjoy looking at the big picture and helping setting a course into the future,” he said.
Now the council’s immediate past president, Tompkins plans to continue to be involved with strategic planning and development. He particularly is excited about planned efforts to expand the council’s community outreach program to at-risk youth.
“The older I get, the more I realize how fortunate I have been,” he said. “It’s probably cliche, but it feels really good to give back and to see the smiles on those kids’ faces.”
