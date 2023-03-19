PMD Matt Tompkins
Buy Now

Matt Tompkins wears his Silver Beaver Award from Boy Scouts of America Northeast Iowa Council in his rural Dubuque home.

 Stephen Gassman

Like many parents, Matt Tompkins became a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America when his son Harrison joined a local Cub Scout pack in first grade.

But several years later, Harrison and his friends decided to step away from scouts, and Tompkins, of Key West, Iowa, discovered he wasn’t ready to let the program go.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.