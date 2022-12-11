Alex and Angela Lee had what could be described as the dream homebuying process.
It hadn’t been their first impulse. Both originally from Chicago but yearslong Dubuque residents — he came in December 2016 and she followed two years later — they lived comfortably in a two-bedroom apartment on Lower Main through the birth of their first child and the beginning of the master’s program they both enrolled in at University of Dubuque.
“We had talked about buying a house, but rent was cheap,” Alex said.
The COVID-19 pandemic started to move the needle for them. One of their hobbies during lockdown became driving around neighborhoods, seeking “for sale” signs and comparing listing prices.
Still, they only really started looking in November 2021, after Angela became pregnant with their second daughter. As a young, Black couple, they were expecting a degree of adversity, which the posts they saw on Facebook groups for first-time homebuyers didn’t help allay.
But they were preapproved quickly by their lender, GreenState Credit Union, and found a house in the neighborhood they wanted, with the right number of bedrooms and bathrooms, an attached two-car garage and a nice backyard.
The Lees ended up buying the home for less than the asking price, during a winter slowdown in homebuying, and got a mortgage in which they could purchase the house without a down payment.
“We had heard horror stories from other people, and we got so lucky,” Angela said.
The Lees joined a small group of minorities in Dubuque who own their homes.
There remains a nationwide racial gap in homeownership between White and non-White households. The gap nationally is particularly stark between White and Black households, which had the highest and lowest homeownership rates among racial groups at 74.6% and 45.2% in the third quarter of 2022.
The most-recent similar figures for the city of Dubuque comes from the 2014-18 Comprehensive Housing Affordablility Strategy data compiled by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. At that time, 67% of White households owned their homes, compared to 30% of Asians, 9% of Blacks and virtually no Native Americans or Pacific Islanders.
Data recently released by U.S. Census Bureau provides a snapshot of homeownership in Dubuque County from a different perspective. According to the bureau’s five-year estimates for 2017 to 2021, there were 39,534 occupied housing units in Dubuque County. Of those, an estimated 29,095, or 73.6%, were owner-occupied.
Of the owner-occupied housing units in the county, 97.6% were owned by White residents. The county’s population is 91.2% White.
Among owner-occupied units, 0.8% were owned by residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino; 0.6% identified as Black or African American; 0.7% identified as Asian; 0.1%, identified as American Indian; 0.1% identified as some other race; and 0.04% identified as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
More than a half-century after federal law outlawed most forms of housing discrimination, the homeownership gap remains the status quo across America. According to Jung Choi, a senior research associate at Housing Finance Policy Center at Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization, no American city to date has closed the housing gap.
Contributing factors include gaps in income between Whites and minorities, a lack of generational wealth more common among the latter group and a disparity in financial literacy sometimes seen regarding topics such as down payments, credit scores and debt.
Mortgage lenders, real estate agents and City of Dubuque government all are taking steps to address those barriers and make the homebuying process more equitable.
Homeownership is a key building block for wealth in the United States. According to a National Association of Realtors report from January, a home purchased at the national median sale price of $169,000 in 2011 would have accumulated $225,000 in home equity if the home were sold at 2021’s median sale price of $369,000.
The median value of a primary residence is worth about 10 times as much as a family’s financial assets, the same report noted.
Historically, racial minorities, particularly Black people, faced the denial of mortgage loans to certain neighborhoods — called redlining — and were kept out of other neighborhoods through direct action by real estate agents — called steering — along with other discriminatory practices such as racial covenants, which is language in property deeds that explicitly excluded non-Whites from owning the property.
The Dubuque County Recorder’s Office has started to sift through property deeds looking for historic racial covenants. So far, it has found 72 homes in a subdivision whose deeds contained racial covenants, dated between the 1920s and 1940s.
Racial covenants were ruled unenforceable by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1948, and other racially discriminatory practices such as redlining and steering were outlawed by the Fair Housing Act of 1968. But those decades of legal racism created a gap in homeownership, and the gap remains to this day.
“Minority groups weren’t even able to come to the table to get home mortgages into the ’60s,” said Joe Priebe, a sociology instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College. “And by the time they got to the table, for one, they had very little wealth.”
Today, there’s a national Black-White homeownership gap of about 30 percentage points, comparable to the gap in 1960, before the passage of the Fair Housing Act.
According to the most recent data, Dubuque’s gap was nearly double that, and there was a considerably lower Black homeownership rate than the national rate of 45.2%.
Several factors continue to perpetuate the homeownership gap in Dubuque.
For one, experts such as Choi say continued disparities in homeownership can be attributed in part to differences in income, and there is a considerable racial income gap in Dubuque.
Per Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque data, Whites had the second-highest median household income among racial groups in Dubuque in 2020 after Asians, at $57,063, while Pacific Islanders and Blacks had the third-lowest and lowest household incomes, at $34,338 and $12,068, respectively.
“Some of the difficulties, they show up as minority difficulties, but they’re also simply poverty-related issues,” said Loren Rice, an associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University. “Having fewer economic opportunities makes it difficult for anybody to buy a home.”
Differences in generational wealth also play into the homeownership gap. Since owning a home generates equity for families, lacking a homeowning parent means a first-time homebuyer has fewer financial means at their disposal.
“If you have a homeowning parent with sufficient housing wealth, you actually get support for a down payment,” Choi said. “Black households are less likely to have a homeowning parent and are less likely to have support for a down payment.”
The lack of a homeowning parent or family member also translates to a lack of financial literacy surrounding homeownership.
“It’s not just an innate process, like, ‘Hey, I know how to apply for a mortgage,” Rice said. “The whole process is much more difficult for families who have not owned a home than families who have owned a home.”
He added, “It’s not a matter of intelligence, just experience.”
Jacqueline Hunter, an assistant professor of education at Clarke College and former director of Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center, struggled with that knowledge gap when trying to buy a home in Dubuque, which she eventually did in 2019.
She first bought a home in Kissimmee, Fla., while working for the Osceola County school district but lost it in the fallout of the subprime mortgage crisis. She had been the first person in her family to own a home.
“It was just a mess,” Hunter said. “When I went in for the loan, I didn’t understand how the dynamics of home ownership worked.”
In Dubuque, after her application for preapproval was rejected, Hunter sought out another lender via Navy Federal Credit Union and pursued a crash course in building credit and paying off debt at the suggestion of a Navy Federal employee.
She played videos on the subject constantly as she went about her day, the way other people listen to podcasts or books on tape. It was a monthslong, self-guided journey, but it worked. She was approved for a loan on her second attempt.
In her crash course on raising credit and paying off debt, she realized how little she knew the first time around. For example, she had been unaware that as an Army veteran, she qualified for a home loan with the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.
“I think we navigate in this world from the self-deception that everyone has the same information as everyone else and they know what to do with it,” Hunter said.
Hunter was able to improve her status as a borrower relatively quickly, which isn’t always the case.
Consider Bokkof and Juliette Saito, Marshall Islands natives who have lived in Dubuque since 1999. While they have been happy renting for the most part for the past two decades, the unit they share with six of their children (and their husky, Nala) is getting cramped, and, Bokkof said, they realized the $650 they pay in rent wasn’t going anywhere but to their landlord.
Their kids want more space outside, too, where they can host their friends and where Bokkof can barbecue.
“They want a big backyard,” Bokkof Saito said. “Not super big — enough to do something in.”
But before they can do that, the couple will have to pay off a $6,000 medical bill that Bokkof incurred while unemployed and uninsured that went to collections.
Bokkof said he paid about $1,000 of the bill, but until it’s fully paid off, the collection will continue to have a negative impact on his credit score. The couple applied for preapproval for a home loan but say they haven’t heard back.
Jared Levy, a Realtor with EXIT Realty, said he has seen his clients, including some close friends, struggle with debt they did not even know they had until they applied for a loan.
He had dealt with a debt going to collection himself, with an unpaid utility bill from a college apartment that affected his credit without his knowing about it. Collections can negatively affect credit scores for years.
“You can’t fix bad credit overnight,” Levy said. “You have to pay it off. And you just can’t get high (credit) while it’s there.”
As immigrants to Dubuque and the U.S., the Saitos also have to navigate a homebuying process that can be radically different from that in their home country.
At Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque, staff and volunteer tutors often deal with clients who seek help buying a home alongside receiving tutoring on English and the citizenship test, but house hunting is a trickier process.
“We don’t have a high level of success in homebuying,” said tutor Tom Lo Guidice.
Part of that is cultural as well as financial literacy. Many families in the Marshall Islands, for example, live in multigenerational housing on land passed down generation to generation — that’s how the Saitos lived before they came to Dubuque — while in many Latin American countries, Lo Guidice said, people don’t finance homes but rather buy them outright.
That lack of institutional knowledge also makes Lantern Center clients more vulnerable to shady loans or scams, he said.
“As a unit, we have an overall concern about whether people are going to get a fair break,” Lo Guidice said. “So, we refer them to people who we think are going to give them a fair break.”
Even their best candidates for homeownership can struggle.
Asad Chowdhury, who moved to the U.S. from Bangladesh seven years ago, has been trying to buy a home since 2020.
He made considerable progress on a home in Asbury, Iowa, in 2020, getting preapproved for a loan and going far enough to make an earnest payment to a homeowner.
The home was exactly what he was looking for. It was near his sister, who also lives in Asbury, and in the boundary for Carver Elementary School, where he wants to send his children to school.
It was also close to the only mosque in the tri-state area and to the cemetery in which his father is buried.
But then his mother got sick, and Chowdhury pulled out of the deal in order to pay for her treatment. And then, home prices surged in the local area.
Today, that same home is priced at $80,000 more than when he was going to buy it.
“That one I’m missing,” he said. “Good house.”
The Federal Reserve also repeatedly raised interest rates in recent months, which has increased the cost of a monthly payment on a mortgage, so unless he finds the perfect house, Chowdhury will delay his homebuying plans, for now.
“If the payment is 40-, 50-, 60% higher, there are a lot of homes you’re interested in that are not in your price range anymore,” Rice said. “And for first-time homebuyers, that may mean none of them are in your price range anymore.”
Rice said high interest rates eventually will drive home prices down — that’s what they are supposed to do — but right now, Dubuque is in a “lag” period where that hasn’t happened yet.
Real estate agents, lenders and the City of Dubuque have moved in recent years to try to create a more equitable path to homeownership.
The city has several federally funded, first-time-homebuyer programs offering long-term, zero-interest $5,000 loans, which can help homebuyers clear hurdles like raising money for a down payment.
Homebuyers making 30% or less of area median income also can apply for a $25,000 loan with a five-year deferral through the federal Section 8 program.
Those loans require that candidates complete a virtual module on homebuyer education, which covers everything from working with Realtors and lenders to steps after buying a home, said Karla Escobar, city housing financial specialist.
Since the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year, the city has assisted 38 households, 16% of which were minority households.
City housing staff also are working to develop a credit repair program proposed in the fiscal year 2023 Community Development Block Grant action plan.
Jeff Hefel, president-elect of East Central Iowa Association of Realtors, said he is working to create a diversity, equity and inclusion committee following similar decisions by the state and National Association of Realtors that would address barriers for both minority clients and minority Realtors.
Local credit unions also are focused on assisting aspiring homeowners.
Dupaco Community Credit Union offers a homeownership webinar and other educational resources for homebuyers, and money and mortgage makeovers meant to improve members’ viability as loan candidates. With its MoneyMatch program, the credit union even matches savings for a home dollar-for-dollar up to $4,000 for households at or below 300% of the poverty line.
DuTrac Community Credit Union also offers financial literacy classes. Senior Vice President for Marketing and Development Jason Norton also singled out the credit union’s web tool that allows potential homebuyers to calculate the comprehensive cost of a home purchase, including expenses such as earnest payments and home inspections.
Norton said while Dutrac did not offer programs specifically targeted toward minorities, there was “increasing awareness” in the banking industry of the disparity in homeownership rates.
Matt Dodds, chief operating officer at Dupaco, said the credit union in recent years has more closely examined issues such as the national disparities in home mortgage approval rates. Urban Institute calculated only 13.6% of Whites were denied a loan in 2020, compared to 21.9% of Hispanics and 27.1% of Blacks.
Dodds said the credit union’s efforts focus on improving financial literacy and homeownership prospects for all residents.
“It has nothing to do with minority homeowners — it has to do with all homeowners,” Dodds said.
GreenState Credit Union has pledged $1 billion in home loans to people of color, half of which is earmarked for Black people specifically.
The move puts its minority clients ahead of profit, said Lindsay Cannaday, GreenState vice president and business development director.
“In the short term, you can’t look at it as something that will make you money,” she said.
That commitment means the lender can have a “higher tolerance” for lower credit scores or a higher debt-to-income ratio, or use consistent rent payments as a proxy for a borrower’s financial stability — which was actually common before credit scores were introduced.
Cannaday, who is Black, argued lenders as well as others involved in the homebuying process need to consciously change their rules to address the homeownership gap.
“We’re part of the problem, whether it’s intentional or unintentional,” she said. “We all have to be doing something wrong.”
