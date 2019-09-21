Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested Thursday for slapping and punching her daughter in a school parking lot.
Monica S. McMillian, 32, of 686 Needham Place, was arrested at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of assault with injury and child endangerment with injury.
Court documents state that a 12-year-old student at Washington Middle School, 51 N. Grandview Ave., went to administrators at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to report that she had been assaulted by her mother, McMillian.
Surveillance video shows McMillian and her daughter, whose name was not released, arguing, then “McMillian began to slap and punch” the girl, documents state.
“(The girl) did have her face covered and attempted to walk away from the incident,” documents state. “The assault occurred before school, and there were several unknown students present during the assault.”
The girl said her mother was upset because the teen rode a city bus to get to school when she wasn’t supposed to, documents state. McMillian told police that she “disciplined” her daughter as she saw fit.