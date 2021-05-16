County supervisors repeal mask mandate
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted, 2-1, to end the countywide mask mandate during an emergency meeting Friday, following recently changed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The mandate was previously set to end on June 15. The Dubuque County Board of Health was scheduled to hold a meeting on potentially repealing the mandate on Wednesday, May 19.
Supervisors Jay Wickham and Harley Pothoff agreed that it was time to end the mandate. However, Supervisor Ann McDonough thought the action was too quick a response for the county to make.
Members of the Dubuque County Board of Health, during public input, had opposed the supervisors taking the action.
Board of Health member and infectious disease expert Dr. Hendrik Schultz expressed his frustration in a written statement prior to the supervisors’ vote.
“The whole process leaves me with the impression that the recommendations worked on by all board of health members in past weeks are irrelevant to the board of supervisors,” he wrote.
Dubuque Teacher of Year forges connections
Chelsea Cox, a counselor at Hempstead High School, was named the district’s Teacher of the Year on Thursday at the annual Educators’ Recognition Reception hosted by the Dubuque Education Association.
Cox has been at Hempstead since 2016 and worked for Dubuque Community Schools since 2004.
As a school counselor, Cox said she strives to build relationships with students first and foremost so they can know their value, build strong relationships with others and be ready to learn.
“What I know and have been striving to do in the district while I’ve been working here is just to make sure that our kids know their worth and value at all times,” she said.
Feds, state cite Bellevue nursing home
A Bellevue nursing home has been cited by state and federal authorities for medical errors that possibly contributed to a death and left several residents in pain and others at risk of severe medication interactions.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals fined Mill Valley Care Center $8,500.
Mill Valley Administrator Brandy Dierks assumed her leadership role two weeks ago. She said she does not know to what extent leadership at the nursing home was aware of the conditions at Mill Valley prior to the investigation.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority, and we take any (alleged) violation very seriously,” she said in a statement.
The most serious offense occurred when staff failed to clinically assess a resident with a known heart condition and history of heart surgery after his health deteriorated. They did not notify the man’s cardiologist of the change in his condition.
Staff also improperly discontinued one of his heart medications without notifying his cardiologist, possibly contributing to his death about two weeks later, the doctor said.
Cuba City golf club sets sights on rebuilding
On the heels of a major fire, leaders at Cole Acres golf and supper club are wasting little time turning their attention to the future.
Pro shop Manager Dan Bowden said the scorched clubhouse is slated to be torn down this week. Cole Acres leaders are already working with engineering firms to design a new structure.
“This is the center of three communities,” Bowden said. “We have had generations of people in Cuba City, Benton and Hazel Green who grew up here, who raised their kids here. We want to get back to normal as quickly as we can. We want to do that for them.”
Benton fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze around 1 a.m. on May 9. They were joined by firefighters from five other departments, with emergency responders spending roughly five hours on the scene.
The blaze also damaged a pump room that serves an adjoining swimming pool. For now, the future of that pool remains uncertain.
Iowa ending supplemental federal jobless aidIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced that the state will end its participation in federal, pandemic-related unemployment-benefit programs next month.
Reynolds said the state has more available jobs than unemployed people and framed supplemental unemployment benefits as a primary reason for the disconnect.
Iowa will continue to pay regular unemployment claims.
Claimants who have exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment benefits and now receive benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program will no longer be eligible for payments after June 12. On that same date, Iowa will no longer issue federal supplemental $300 weekly payments to claimants under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
The move drew a mix of responses, with some expressing hope that the governor’s action would jump-start a sluggish economy and others arguing that it failed to address the true root of an ongoing workforce shortage.
East Dubuque police to leave station
East Dubuque police are evicted from their own building.
City staff informed City Council members this week that officers soon will vacate the police station after it was determined the building is unsafe to occupy.
“The water is leaking through, and it is eventually going to have the ceiling collapse,” City Manager Loras Herrig said. “We are going to need to move them out of the police station.”
Herrig said officers will work out of City Hall until a new police building is constructed.
City officials have worked for several years to secure funding to construct a new station. They currently plan to build a new police station and a new fire station on four vacant parcels at the corner of Sinsinawa Avenue and Second Street.