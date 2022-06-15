A southwest Wisconsin business owner will face off against an incumbent this fall to represent much of Lafayette County in the State Assembly.
Both Republican state Rep. Todd Novak, of Dodgeville, and Democrat Leah Spicer, of the Town of Clyde, will appear unopposed on their parties’ ballots in the Aug. 9 primary ahead of November’s general election, in which both will seek the 51st District seat. Their race for the seat recently took shape after the June 1 filing deadline.
The 51st District covers most of Lafayette County and parts of Iowa, Sauk, Green and Richland counties.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the candidates about why they are running and their priorities if elected.
Todd Novak
Novak, 57, was elected to the 51st District seat in 2014 and seeks a fifth term in office.
“I decided to run for reelection because I’m not done finishing what I want to do,” he said. “I still have some more items on my agenda.”
Among those priorities is continuing his work to improve Wisconsin’s water quality. He also wants to bolster state support for local law enforcement and emergency services.
Looking back on his time in office, Novak said one of his fondest memories is helping elementary schoolers from Mineral Point through the legislative process of making cheese Wisconsin’s official state dairy product.
“It was fun — pure, nonpolitical fun — to watch those kids and guide them through the legislative process,” Novak said.
One of the biggest things Novak looks forward to if he is reelected is continuing to work with the people in his district.
“I’m a people person,” he said. “And I have a philosophy where I don’t care if you voted for me or not. If you need something, I’ll be there for you.”
Leah Spicer
Spicer, 29, is a business owner and mother from the Town of Clyde. Spicer runs a restaurant with her husband, Kyle, in Spring Green, and she also serves as the town clerk in Clyde.
“I grew up in the 51st,” said Spicer, who is raising her family on the same farm on which she grew up. “I feel very rooted to this community and very connected to it.”
If elected, she wants to focus on bolstering physical, mental and reproductive health resources. She also wants to increase access to quality, affordable child care, especially in rural areas such as the one in which she lives. She also seeks to help small farmers.
“We’re losing so many farms in Wisconsin, so we need more investment and support for (them),” she said
Spicer said she finds motivation through helping others, a skill she would implement as an Assembly member. And she doesn’t see any time to wait.
“Now is not a time we can sit back and let things happen,” she said. “We have to step up and do something.”
