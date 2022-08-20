Eligibility guidelines have been set for students receiving free or reduced-price meals in Iowa, after the federal government in June declined to renew a pandemic-era waiver that allowed students across the country to receive free meals.

A four-member household would qualify for free meals with an annual income of $36,075 and reduced meals with an annual income of $51,338 under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program and the Afterschool Care Snack Program, according to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Education.

