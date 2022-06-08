Iowa residents headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in the primary election.
Below are results as of press time for seats representing Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Winners in bold.
CLAYTON COUNTY COUNTY SUPERVISOR
(Up to two candidates from each party)
Democrats
Lester Simons
No other candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans
Steve Doeppke (i) — 671
Adam Meyer — 595
Doug Reimer — 945
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Democrats — No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans — Zach Herrmann (i)
COUNTY RECORDER
Democrats — No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans — Sue Meyer (i)
COUNTY TREASURER
Democrats — No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans — Linda Zuercher (i)
DELAWARE COUNTY County supervisor
District 3 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats
No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans
Shirley Helmrichs (i)
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Democrats
No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans
John Bernau (i)
COUNTY RECORDER
Democrats
No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans
Daneen Schindler (i)
COUNTY TREASURER
Democrats
No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans
Pam Klein (i)
JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 2 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats
Larry McDevitt (i)
Republicans
Nin Flagel
District 3 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats
No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans
Donald Schwenker — 910
David Spickermann — 352
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Democrats
Sara Davenport (i)
Republicans
John Leo Kies
COUNTY RECORDER
Democrats
Arlene Schauf (i)
Republicans
No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
COUNTY TREASURER
Democrats
No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans
Beth Gerlach (i)
JONES COUNTY COUNTY SUPERVISOR
District 3 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats
No candidates filed. Write-in results not available as of press time.
Republicans
John Carlson — 738
Jon Zirkelbach (i) — 1,174
District 4 (1 candidate per party)
Democrats — Bob Gertsen
Republicans — Ned Rohwedder (i)
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Democrats — No candidate filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans — No candidates filed. Write-in results not available as of press time.
COUNTY RECORDER
Democrats — No candidate filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans — Sheri Jones (i)
COUNTY TREASURER
Democrats — No candidate filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans — Amy Picray (i)
STATEHOUSE Iowa Senate District 35
Democrats — Joe Brown
Republicans — Chris Cournoyer (i)
Iowa House District 64
Democrats — No candidate filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.
Republicans — Anne Osmundson (i)
Iowa House District 67
Democrats — Terry McGovern
Republicans — Craig Johnson (incumbent senator)
Iowa House District 70
Democrats — Kay Pence
Republicans — Norlin Mommsen (i)
