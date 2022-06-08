Iowa residents headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in the primary election.

Below are results as of press time for seats representing Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Winners in bold.

CLAYTON COUNTY COUNTY SUPERVISOR

(Up to two candidates from each party)

Democrats

Lester Simons

No other candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans

Steve Doeppke (i) — 671

Adam Meyer — 595

Doug Reimer — 945

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Democrats — No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans — Zach Herrmann (i)

COUNTY RECORDER

Democrats — No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans — Sue Meyer (i)

COUNTY TREASURER

Democrats — No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans — Linda Zuercher (i)

DELAWARE COUNTY County supervisor

District 3 (1 candidate per party)

Democrats

No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans

Shirley Helmrichs (i)

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Democrats

No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans

John Bernau (i)

COUNTY RECORDER

Democrats

No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans

Daneen Schindler (i)

COUNTY TREASURER

Democrats

No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans

Pam Klein (i)

JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

District 2 (1 candidate per party)

Democrats

Larry McDevitt (i)

Republicans

Nin Flagel

District 3 (1 candidate per party)

Democrats

No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans

Donald Schwenker — 910

David Spickermann — 352

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Democrats

Sara Davenport (i)

Republicans

John Leo Kies

COUNTY RECORDER

Democrats

Arlene Schauf (i)

Republicans

No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

COUNTY TREASURER

Democrats

No candidates filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans

Beth Gerlach (i)

JONES COUNTY COUNTY SUPERVISOR

District 3 (1 candidate per party)

Democrats

No candidates filed. Write-in results not available as of press time.

Republicans

John Carlson — 738

Jon Zirkelbach (i) — 1,174

District 4 (1 candidate per party)

Democrats Bob Gertsen

Republicans Ned Rohwedder (i)

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Democrats — No candidate filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans — No candidates filed. Write-in results not available as of press time.

COUNTY RECORDER

Democrats — No candidate filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans — Sheri Jones (i)

COUNTY TREASURER

Democrats — No candidate filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans — Amy Picray (i)

STATEHOUSE Iowa Senate District 35

Democrats — Joe Brown

Republicans — Chris Cournoyer (i)

Iowa House District 64

Democrats — No candidate filed. Write-in totals not available as of press time.

Republicans — Anne Osmundson (i)

Iowa House District 67

Democrats — Terry McGovern

Republicans — Craig Johnson (incumbent senator)

Iowa House District 70

Democrats — Kay Pence

Republicans — Norlin Mommsen (i)

