A rock band who recently notched its first No. 1 song will come to Dubuque in December.
Badflower will headline a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in Q Showroom in Q Casino and Hotel. Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Badflower, which was founded in Los Angeles, notched its first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart in June with "Heroin." The band previously had climbed all the way to the No. 2 spot with "Ghost," and it also is known for hits such as "Promise Me" and "Animal."
Tickets for the concert start at $25, plus fees. They can be purchased at QCasinoandHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.