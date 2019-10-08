Badflower

Badflower will headline a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in Q Showroom in Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque.

A rock band who recently notched its first No. 1 song will come to Dubuque in December.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. 

Badflower, which was founded in Los Angeles, notched its first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart in June with "Heroin." The band previously had climbed all the way to the No. 2 spot with "Ghost," and it also is known for hits such as "Promise Me" and "Animal."

Tickets for the concert start at $25, plus fees. They can be purchased at QCasinoandHotel.com or at Guest Services inside the casino. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. 

