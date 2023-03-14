A Grammy-award-winning country artist will perform in Dubuque as part of a summer concert series.
Darius Rucker will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on July 13, along with opening act Drew Green. Doors will open for the show at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re excited to have Darius Rucker as one of our featured acts this summer,” said Brian Rakestraw, chief operating and financial officer at Q Casino, in a press release announcing the news this morning. “From his time spent fronting Hootie and the Blowfish to his current success as a solo artist, he has developed a large following of fans, so it’s exciting to have him share his talents here on the Back Waters Stage in Dubuque.”
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 17, with ticket prices starting at $69.99. Tickets can be purchased at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino.
Rucker first became known as the lead singer of the band Hootie and the Blowfish. The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including its diamond-certified 1994 album “Cracked Rear View.”
Rucker’s show is the second Q Casino has announced as part of its summer concert series. Flo Rida, along with opening act Too Hype Crew, will perform at Back Waters Stage on May 27.
In 2008, Rucker became a country solo artist and has since notched nine No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “Wagon Wheel,” “Come Back Song,” “Alright” and “Beers and Sunshine.”
Rucker has performed in the area several times before, including a 2009 appearance at Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar. He has also been part of the former Country on the River festival in Prairie du Chien, Wis., and the reunion tour of Hootie and the Blowfish made a stop as part of the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, in 2019.
