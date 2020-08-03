The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Molly A. Wright, 32, of 90½ Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 15th and Elm streets on charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, unlawful use of a credit card, operating while intoxicated and two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
  • Christian M. Laugesen, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 14th and White streets on charges of second-degree robbery and interference with official acts.
  • Mikayla J. Kilburg, 25, of 2405 Maryville Drive, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Friday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and interference with official acts. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Jeremy A. Cruse, 34, at their residence.
  • Brandon R. Maker, 22, of 1105 Walnut St., Apt. 3, was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Ashleigh J. Sloan, 30, at their residence.

Amanda L. Wolter, 25, of 2329½ Jackson St., reported the theft of items worth $535 between 2:35 and 2:44 a.m. Sunday from a vehicle parked in the area of East 14th and Jackson streets.