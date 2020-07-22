The man accused of fatally shooting another man in downtown Dubuque this month is being held without bond in Dubuque County Jail.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, had his initial hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County this morning via videoconference before Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Ellison is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting death of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, near the corner of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on the evening of July 2.
Newly filed court documents provide more information in relation to the incident.
City traffic cameras show that at 5:55 p.m. July 2, two vehicles -- a silver car and a red car -- pulled over to the south curb in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. Vanessa T. Ellison, 26, and a young girl exited the red car.
At 5:56 p.m., another vehicle stops near the intersection of Loras and Bluff Street. Smothers exits the passenger side, walks to the girl and gives her a hug.
At 5:57 p.m., Ellison exits the silver car and approaches Smothers.
“Ellison and Smothers begin fighting on the sidewalk,” documents state. “The fight moves toward the street, and Ellison points a handgun toward Smothers and fires a round. Smothers falls back onto the sidewalk.”
Ellison's cap fell off his head during the incident and he did not pick it up when he tucked a handgun into his pants and entered a residence at 419 Loras, according to documents.
Smothers was found on the sidewalk by police and was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Ellison fled the area, and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him at a residence in Kalamazoo, Mich., on July 14.
Ellison was taken into custody by Dubuque County authorities Tuesday afternoon after being extradited from Michigan. Ellison also faces a warrant charging parole violation.
Richter set Ellison’s next court hearing for 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31.