The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Cornell D. Waters, 50, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West 17th Street and Dorgan Place on charges of interference with official acts causing injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that Officer Jordan Waddick suffered an abrasion on his elbow during the course of the arrest.
- Allan J. Brune, 36, of La Motte, Iowa, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on two counts of assault causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his sister, Elizabeth A. Brune, 35, of the same address, and Brittany M. Jackson, 28, of Dubuque.
- Khadijah C. Bradford, 36, of 1845 Elm St., was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging two counts of child endangerment.