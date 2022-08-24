A blockage caused a sanitary sewer line in Dubuque to overflow this afternoon, city officials said.

A press release states that the city's Public Works Department was notified at about 1 p.m. of a blocked line off Stone Hill Drive that was overflowing untreated wastewater onto the ground nearby.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.