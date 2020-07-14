Dyersville City Council members recently approved three contracts that are set to change the face of nearly an entire block of downtown buildings.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said she was approached by Chad and Amy Clouse and Dave and Lisa Kramer about a desire to improve their building facades located at 108 and 112 First Ave. W.
“We have kind of been urging (the Clouses) for quite some time to do something with the exterior as well since we have a pretty large investment going in across the river,” Rahe said.
The Clouses, who are doing an extensive remodel on the interior of Chad’s Pizza, and the Kramers agreed on a plan that would maintain the continuity between the two buildings, which will now have brick fronts. As part of the effort, Richard and Dawn Kroeger, of Kroeger Body Shop, will also receive facade funds.
The three projects will be furnished from a $50,000 fund the council has set aside for this fiscal year. In total, the Clouses will receive up to $28,500; Kramers, $9,200; and Kroegers, $13,800; for a potential total of $51,500.