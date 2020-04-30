Over the span of a week, Isabella Milam spent about 30 hours creating kits with science projects for young Dubuque Community Schools students.
The first 350 kits created by Isabella and her classmates were sent out this week. There are at least 1,000 more to be assembled and distributed.
“It’s cool to think about the people we’re going to be impacting,” said Isabella, a sophomore at Dubuque Senior High School. “I think that’s the reason we’re all putting in the work to do it.”
Students on the Dubuque district’s high school robotics team are assembling a variety of science, technology, engineering and math kits that will be given out to families in the coming weeks.
The first round of STEM kits was distributed this week at district-sponsored meal sites serving families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the kits will be distributed over the next three Wednesdays at the Hempstead High School and Prescott Elementary School sites.
“We’re glad to give back to the community,” said Ann Arnold, a math teacher at the district’s Alternative Learning Center who also helps coach the robotics team. “We want students to see science and to live science.”
Students on the robotics team aim to make 350 kits each week, for a total of 1,400 kits. This week’s kit included supplies for students to make a rocket out of balloons, string, straws, tape and a clothespin.
“There’s a light assembly, but not much,” Arnold said. “And that’s the fun part — the engineering part of it.”
The students will assemble a different kit each week, and future weeks’ plans include activities to start growing a stalk of corn in a plastic bag and to make catapults.
Members of the robotics team had their season derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They were in the middle of building their robot for the FIRST Robotics Competition when their upcoming contest was canceled.
With their competition season at a standstill, members of the team had some money left over to use. So they decided to use those funds for STEM education outreach by making the kits, Arnold said.
She said she hopes the kits spark learning for the students that use them, while also spreading the word about the district’s robotics opportunities.
“It’s hard to do this homeschooling, and it’s hard to be a parent and get them to do work,” Arnold said. “Hopefully they can do this activity; they can have fun; and they can recognize the science.”
Isabella said earlier this week that so far, she had assembled 70 STEM kits and stuffed about 140 with instructions for projects. She has been involved in many aspects of the effort in recent weeks.
She said she hopes the project helps pique students’ interest in the robotics team and helps them see that STEM projects are fun.
“I know I have had fun with it, working on it myself,” she said.