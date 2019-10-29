Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will host a presentation on extreme weather from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Woodbine Bend Golf Club.
The session is titled “Extreme Weather: The local costs and what you can do about them.”
Scheduled presenters include Justin Gehrts, a Galena native and KCRG meteorologist; Steve Keeffer, Jo Daviess County engineer; Carrie McKillip, chairwoman-elect of the Extension Disaster Education Network; and Joleen Jansen, an organizer of energy districts in Iowa.
Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions and provide comments.
The winners of the foundation’s Biggest Tree contest will be announced at 12:30 p.m.