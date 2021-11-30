MONTICELLO, Iowa -- A Monticello man now faces a felony charge after authorities said he triggered an explosion that injured both him and a sheriff's department deputy.
David J. Costello, 62, was arrested today on a warrant from Iowa District Court of Jones County charging first-degree arson. Court documents state that he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
According to court documents and a previous press release, Monticello Police Department Officer Erik Honda and Jones County Sheriff's Department Deputy James Rickels responded to Costello's residence at about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 17 after Costello's wife reported that her husband threatened to blow up the residence.
Costello was in the basement when law enforcement located him. His wife already had left the house.
"While Officer Honda and Deputy Rickels were attempting to communicate with Costello for a safe surrender, Costello activated an ignition source on a propane torch head near an open natural gas supply line," documents state.
Costello had removed the steel cap on the gas line, allowing the gas to come into the basement of the residence, according to documents.
"This action caused an explosion that resulted in Officer Honda and Deputy Rickels bring consumed in a flash fire," documents state.
Rickels sustained minor injuries during the explosion and was taken to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa for treatment. Costello also was taken to the Anamosa hospital for treatment. Documents do not note any injuries for Honda.
Following the incident, documents state, Costello was admitted to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids for a medical and psychological evaluation.
Documents state that the explosion also "started a fire of adjacent combustible materials" that was put out by Monticello firefighters.
“As a precaution, surrounding residences were evacuated, and the Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit responded to assist in securing the residence,” the release states.
The neighboring residents later were allowed to return to their homes after “no additional threats to public safety were identified.”
A warrant for Costello's arrest was issued on Nov. 19.