PATCH GROVE, Wis. — River Ridge School District officials said Thursday that they have identified the student who left a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation Wednesday.
The student, whose name has not been released, is subject to a mandatory, out-of-school suspension, according to School Superintendent Clay Koenig.
A note was found in a middle school bathroom by a teacher at about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to information released Thursday by the school district. The note stated that a bomb in the district’s school building would detonate at 2 p.m.
A Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was on the scene at the time contacted his superiors, and the school was placed on a soft lockdown while it was swept, according to a press release.
Students evacuated the building at 1:50 p.m., after which deputies and staff performed another search.
They found no credible evidence of a bomb, according to a press release.
After confirming the building was clear, students re-entered the school at 2:10 p.m. and proceeded to assemblies, where they were informed they were safe.